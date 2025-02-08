Oregon at No. 9 Michigan State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Its Saturday, February 8, and the Oregon Ducks (16-7, 5-7) and the Michigan State Spartans (18-4, 9-2) meet this afternoon at Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing.

The Spartans return home following a dismal trip to Southern California. Two games. First two conference losses of the season. Tuesday they lost at Westwood to the UCLA Bruins, 63-61. This is the second game for the Ducks in the state of Michigan this week. They lost Wednesday to the Wolverines 80-76.

The Spartans have won 13 of their last 15 games while the Ducks’ record is 5-5 in their last 10 tilts. Oregon is 4-3 on the road this season while Michigan State is 8-4 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Oregon at Michigan State

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Time: 12:00PM EST

Site: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

City: East Lansing, MI

Network/Streaming: FOX

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Ducks at Spartans

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Oregon Ducks (+290), Michigan State Spartans (-375)

Spread: Spartans -8.5

Total: 146.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for Oregon at Michigan State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Oregon at Michigan State Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Ducks & Spartans game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Michigan State on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oregon at +8.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 146.5.

Ducks vs Spartans: Top betting trends and recent stats

Michigan State has won its last 12 home games, while Oregon has lost 3 straight on the road

The Under is 11-7 in Michigan State’s home games and Oregon’s road games combined this season

Michigan State has covered the spread in 7 of its last 10 games against teams with winning records

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: