Penn State at No. 12 Wisconsin Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

A packed slate Saturday in college basketball finds Wisconsin (23-7, 13-6) hosting Penn State (15-15, 5-14).

The Badgers rebounded from a loss last weekend in East Lansing to Sparty with a 74-67 win in Minneapolis against the Golden Gophers. Wisconsin is currently the 5-seed entering the final weekend of the regular season.

Penn State needs a win to eliminate the option of finishing dead last in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions have lost two in a row and eight of their last ten. Last Saturday, Penn State lost at home to Maryland, 68-64.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Penn State at Wisconsin

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Kohl Center

City: Madison, WI

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Nittany Lions at Badgers

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Penn State Nittany Lions (+450), Wisconsin Badgers (-625)

Spread: Badgers -11.5

Total: 153.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Penn State at Wisconsin

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nittany Lions & Badgers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Wisconsin Badgers -11.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 153.5.

Penn State at Wisconsin: Top betting trends and recent stats

Wisconsin is riding a 7-game win streak at home against Penn State

In Penn State’s road games this season the Under is 6-3

Wisconsin has covered the spread in 4 of its last 5 games against teams with worse records

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.