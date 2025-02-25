Providence at No. 21 Marquette Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Big Ten men’s basketball season continues tonight as the Providence Friars (12-15, 6-10) travel to Milwaukee to take on the Golden Eagles of Marquette (20-7, 11-5).

Both teams are looking to rebound following disappointing performances and results last week. Marquette lost 81-66 at Villanova Friday night. Two nights earlier, Providence lost at Georgetown, 93-72.

The Golden Eagles need to win to maintain their hold on third place in the Big East while Providence climbs out of the bottom four in the conference should they find a way to win on the road tonight.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Providence at Marquette

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Fiserv Forum

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: FS1

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Friars at Golden Eagles

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Friars (+625), Golden Eagles (-1000)

Spread: Golden Eagles -13.5

Total: 149.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for Providence at Marquette

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Friars & Golden Eagles game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Providence Friars +13.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 149.5.

Providence at Marquette: Top betting trends and recent stats

Marquette has won 5 of its last 6 home games against Providence

Providence’s last 6 at Marquette have gone over the Total

Marquette has failed to cover the Spread in 5 of its last 6 games

Four of Providence’s last five games have gone OVER the Total.

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!