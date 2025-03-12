SEC Tournament - Oklahoma vs Georgia Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

Day 1 of the SEC Tournament concludes in Nashville with Oklahoma (19-12, 6-12) and Georgia (20-11, 8-10) squaring off from Bridgestone Arena. Each probably needs to win today and at least one more game to secure their invite on Sunday to the NCAA Tournament.

The Sooners have won their last two while Georgia has won their last four games. These teams met on January 11 with Georgia winning at home by 10, 72-62. At the time, the Sooners were ranked No. 17 in the nation.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Oklahoma vs. Georgia

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Time: 9:30PM EST

Site: Bridgestone Arena

City: Nashville, TN

Network/Streaming: SEC Network

Game odds for Sooners at Bulldogs

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Sooners (+150), Bulldogs (-185)

Spread: Bulldogs -4.5

Total: 148.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Oklahoma at Georgia

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Sooners & Bulldogs game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on Georgia on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Georgia -3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 148.5.

Oklahoma vs. Georgia: Top betting trends and recent stats

Oklahoma covered the spread in their last 5 games

Oklahoma was 16-15 against the spread for the season

Georgia has covered the spread in their last 5 games

Georgia did not cover the spread in their win over the Sooners earlier this season

