UConn vs. UCLA: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for the 2025 NCAA Women’s Final Four

Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies (35-3) are in Tampa, FL to take on Lauren Betts and the Bruins of UCLA (34-2) in the second game of Final Four Friday.

The Huskies are back in the Final Four for the 16th time in the last 17 years. They won Region 4 with a 78-64 victory over USC in the Elite 8. The All-America Bueckers led UConn with 31 points, three rebounds, and six assists.

The Bruins won Region 1 with a 72-65 win over LSU. Gabriela Jaquez and Lauren Betts combined for 35 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Bruins to their first Final Four.

Winners of the Big Ten Tournament, UCLA lost to only one team this season, the USC Trojans. They arrive at their first Final Four with a high-octane offense led by the 6-foot-7 Betts. Big East title holder UConn quickly found its footing after some early season struggles and arrive in Tampa with the No. 1 offense AND defense in the nation per HerHoopsStats.

The true X-factors in this game are the No. 2 options for each side. Both Azzi Fudd and Kiki Rice struggled in the Elite 8. Each scored a mere eight points in the Elite 8. Rice was 1-7 and Fudd was 3-14 from the field. Which of the two will become the offensive force they have been for much of the season?

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch UConn vs. UCLA

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Time: 9PM EST

Site: Amalie Arena

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: ESPN/ESPN2

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for UConn vs. UCLA

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM:



Odds: UConn Huskies (-450), UCLA Bruins (+340)

Spread: Huskies -7.5

Total: 135.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for UConn vs. UCLA

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s Huskies and Bruins game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on UCLA +7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 135.5.

UConn vs. UCLA: Top betting trends and recent stats

This is UCLA’s 1st Final Four

Geno Auriemma has led UConn to 24 Final Fours during his Hall of Fame career

UConn’s 14-point win over USC in the Elite 8 was their closest game of the Tournament

UCLA’s 7-point win over LSU in the Elite 8 was their closest game of the season

UCLA ranks fourth nationally in assists per game, averaging 20.4

Betts averages 20.0 points per game on 64.9% shooting for the Bruins

In Round 1 against Arkansas State, UConn was favored at one point in the 2nd half by a record 80.5 points



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!



Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.



Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

