Villanova at Providence Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Big East play wraps up Saturday with the suddenly resurgent Villanova Wildcats (15-10, 8-6) in Rhode Island to take on the injury-riddled Providence Friars (11-14, 5-9).

Villanova takes the court having won their last three including knocking off conference-leading St John’s this past Wednesday night, 73-71. Providence has lost four in a row including a loss at home Wednesday night at the hands of Xavier, 91-82.

Game details & how to watch Villanova at Providence

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Time: 6:00PM EST

Site: The AMP

City: Providence, RI

Network/Streaming: CBSSN

Game odds for Wildcats at Friars

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Villanova Wildcats (-150), Providence Friars (+125)

Spread: Wildcats -2.5

Total: 141.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Villanova at Providence

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Wildcats vs Friars Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Wildcats & Friars game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Villanova Wildcats on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Villanova at -2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 141.5.

Wildcats vs Friars: Top betting trends and recent stats

Villanova has won 4 of its last 5 away games against teams with losing records

Providence’s last 5 home games have gone over the Total

Villanova has covered the spread in its last 3 away games against teams with losing records

