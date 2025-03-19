Wofford vs Tennessee Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness

The Midwest Region is home to the Round 1 game featuring the Wofford Terriers (19-15) and the Tennessee Volunteers (27-7).

Wofford went on an incredible run just to make it the tournament by winning the Southern Conference champions. The Terriers will rely on a their strong 3-point shooting led by senior PG Corey Tripp and disciplined play to challenge the Volunteers.

Tennessee, known for their tough defense and athleticism, will look to disrupt Wofford’s rhythm with their physicality, depth and suffocating perimeter defense. This matchup will feature a clash of styles, with Wofford aiming to control tempo against Tennessee’s aggressive, fast-paced play.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Wofford vs. Tennessee

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Time: 6:50PM EST

Site: Rupp Arena

City: Lexington, KY

Network/Streaming: TNT

Game odds for Wofford vs. Tennessee

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Wofford Terriers (+1300), Tennessee Volunteers (-3000)

Spread: Volunteers -18.5

Total: 133.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Wofford vs. Tennessee

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Terriers & Volunteers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Tennessee -19.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 133.5

Wofford vs. Tennessee: Top betting trends and recent stats

Wofford has won 3 straight and has also covered the spread in 3 straight games (13-16 ATS for the season)

Tennessee is just 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games (15-15-1 for the season)

Tennessee Game Totals have cashed to the OVER in 4 of their last 5 games

