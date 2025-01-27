Michigan vs. Penn State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats for January 27

Its Monday, January 27, and the Penn State Nittany Lions (3-6, 13-7) and the 21st-ranked Michigan Wolverines (6- 2, 14-5) meet tonight at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines suffered just their second loss in the Big Ten Friday when they were dominated by the Boilermakers, 91-64, in West Lafayette. The Nittany Lions are also looking to rebound following a 76-75 defeat at Iowa.

Michigan’s record in their last ten games is 6-4 while Penn State’s record is 5-5 in their last 10 tilts.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Nittany Lions at Wolverines

Date: Monday, January 27, 2025

6:30PM EST Site: Crisler Center

Crisler Center City: Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor, MI Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Nittany Lions at Wolverines

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Nittany Lions (+325), Wolverines (-425)

Spread: Wolverines -8.5

Total: 159.5 points

Nittany Lions vs Wolverines Best Bets

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nittany Lions & Wolverines game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Michigan Wolverines on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Michigan Wolverines on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Penn State at +9.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Penn State at +9.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 159.5.

Nittany Lions vs Wolverines: Top betting trends and recent stats

Michigan has won 9 straight home games

The OVER is 13-6-1 for Penn State’s and Michigan’s last 10 games combined

Michigan has covered in 6 of its 9 home games this season

