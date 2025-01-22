Xavier vs. St. John’s Prediction: Odds, Game Details, Betting Trends and Best Bets for January 22

The Xavier Musketeers (12-7, 4-4) ride a 3-game winning streak into Madison Square Garden for tonight’s Big East tilt against the 20th-ranked Red Storm of St. John’s (16-3, 7-1).

The Red Storm sit atop the Big East following Saturday’s thumping of Seton Hall in South Orange, NJ, 79-51. RJ Luis, Jr. led St. John’s with 24 points. Xavier is fresh off a monster win at Marquette this past Saturday, 59-57. Zach Freemantle led the Musketeers with 14 points.

Xavier is 5-5 in its last 10 games. St. John’s is 9-1 in its last 10. The Red Storm are a perfect 12-0 at home this season.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Musketeers at Red Storm

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

7:00PM EST Site: Madison Square Garden

New York, NY Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Musketeers at Red Storm

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM:



Odds: Musketeers (+260), Red Storm (-324)

Musketeers (+260), Red Storm (-324) Spread: Red Storm -7.5

Red Storm -7.5 Total: 147.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Xavier at St. John’s

NBC Sports Best Bet

Musketeers vs. Red Storm Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Musketeers & Red Storm game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the St. John’s on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the St. John’s on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Xavier at +7.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Xavier at +7. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 147.5.

Musketeers vs. Red Storm: Top betting trends and recent stats

St. John’s has won 14 straight home games

6 of Xavier’s last 8 matchups with St. John’s have gone OVER the Total

Xavier is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 road games

