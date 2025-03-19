Yale vs Texas A&M Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness First Round

Texas A&M (22-10) enters the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament with a strong, balanced roster, showcasing solid defense and a gritty style of play. The Aggies rely on their physicality and depth to wear down opponents, and they’ll look to control the tempo against Yale. With a focus on offensive rebounding (No. 1 in the nation) and fast breaks, Texas A&M will try to overpower the Bulldogs in the paint while locking down defensively.

The champions of the Ivy League, Yale (22-7), on the other hand, comes into the matchup with a sharp, efficient offense that thrives on smart ball movement and perimeter shooting. Yale is outstanding at cleaning the boards and limiting their opponents to a single attempt. The Bulldogs will need to be sharp from beyond the arc and make the most of any opportunities to catch Texas A&M off guard. If Yale can control the tempo and avoid getting caught up in a physical battle, they might be able to pull off a surprise and advance past the Aggies.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yale vs. Texas A&M

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Time: 7:25PM EST

Site: Ball Arena

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: TBS

Game odds for Yale vs. Texas A&M

The latest odds as of Wednesday

Odds: Yale Bulldogs (+260), Texas A&M Aggies (-325)

Spread: Aggies -7.5

Total: 139.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Yale vs. Texas A&M

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Yale Bulldogs +7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 139.5.

Yale vs. Texas A&M: Top betting trends and recent stats

Yale has won outright 16 of their last 17 games and is 10-7 against the spread in those 17 games (17-9 for the season)

Texas A&M is 5-5 on the Moneyline in their last 10 games

Texas A&M is 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games

Texas A&M is 5-5 to the OVER in their last 10 games

