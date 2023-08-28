College Football Week 1 Best Bets: South Carolina vs North Carolina

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why you should consider betting the total in the Week 1 matchup between South Carolina and North Carolina.

South Carolina at North Carolina (-2.5): O/U 63.5

We have a non-conference matchup between South Carolina and North Carolina in Week 1 to open their respective seasons.

Drake Maye and Spencer Rattler are the two quarterbacks in this matchup and both could toss 300-plus yards and make plays on the ground in what should be an exhilarating game.

Over the final three games of 2022, Rattler and South Carolina’s offense heated up and started to click with 63, 31, and 38 points (44.0 ppg) versus Tennessee, Clemson, and Notre Dame.

For North Carolina and Maye, the Tar Heels started out the 2022 season hot with 56, 63, 35, and 32 points in the first four games (46.5 ppg) compared to an average of 20.2 ppg over the final four.

Both defenses were the downfall of each team last season and while they will improve slightly further down the road, I don’t expect much from either unit in Week 1.

North Carolina returns one defensive back, while seven other starters return in the front seven. For South Carolina, the Gamecocks have a plethora of new faces with only four starters back and an almost completely new front seven.

Most models project both defenses to allow 30-plus ppg this season and I believe in a season-opener with two strong offenses and two mediocre defenses, the only way to bet this is the Over.

These two squads met in the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl and South Carolina won 38-21. Sam Howell (NFL) and Dakereon Joyner were the two starting quarterbacks in that Bowl Game. We have two Heisman contenders in Week 1 -- I see lots of points.

I grabbed the Over 63.5 for 1 unit at -110 odds and Over 64.0 at another book at -105 odds. I would go to 64.5 after this opened too low at 59.5 over the summer.

Pick: South Carolina vs North Carolina Over 63.5 (1.5u)

Join in the college football conversation Saturdays at 11A ET. From sides to totals to props, get ready for the weekend of college football with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.