College Football Week 3 Best Bets: Ohio State vs Western Kentucky

After an 8-1 Week 2, Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why one of his best bets for Week 3 is Ohio State’s defense against Western Kentucky’s offense.

Western Kentucky at Ohio State (-28.5): O/U 63.5

Ohio State is having one of their best starts to a year on the defensive end. The Buckeyes, like the Michigan Wolverines, are one of five teams to allow one touchdown on the season (Georgia, Air Force, Syracuse).

Western Kentucky enters with 41 points recorded on USF and 52 points on FCS Houston Christian. Ohio State is an entirely different animal and so is playing in Columbus.

Ohio State held Indiana to three points and Youngstown State to seven points through two games. The Hilltoppers are an air rade offense and if they are constantly under pressure or getting sacked, well that won’t matter.

The Buckeyes have one of the most talented defensive fronts in the country and should limit Austin Reed’s time to throw for the Hilltoppers.

Indiana managed 82 passing yards and was only sacked once versus Ohio State. Youngstown State totaled 135 passing yards and took two sacks at OSU.

I played Western Kentucky’s Team Total Under 17.5 at -128 odds and played the Under 16.5 at +100 as well. This line should have opened at 16.5 and closed at 14.5.

Pick: Western Kentucky Team Total Under 17.5 (1u)