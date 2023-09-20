 Skip navigation
College Football Week 4 Best Bets: UMass vs New Mexico

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published September 19, 2023 09:13 PM
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 UMass at Eastern Michigan

YPSILANTI, MI - SEPTEMBER 16: Massachusetts Minutemen quarterback Carlos Davis (5) just gets a pass over Eastern Michigan Eagles defensive lineman Luke Fletcher (96) during the game between the Eastern Michigan Eagles versus the Mass Minutemen on Saturday September 16, 2023 at Rynearson Field in Ypsilanti, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Vaughn Dalzell shares his People’s Parlay piece for Week 4, the UMass Minuteman at home against the New Mexico Lobos.

New Mexico at UMass (-3): O/U 49.5

The UMass Minutemen are favorites for the first time this season and that is meaningful!

UMass beat New Mexico State 41-30 in Week 0 and will attempt to take over the state of New Mexico with a win against the Lobos.

The Minutemen have lost three-straight games, but narrowed the margins from 59-14 at Auburn, to 41-28 versus Miami (OH), and a 19-17 loss at Eastern Michigan last week.

UMass is due and a home win here would be huge for the program. The Lobos are 1-2 on the year with a win over FCS Tennessee State (56-10).

New Mexico lost 52-10 at Texas A&M and 27-17 at home to the same New Mexico State team last week that UMass already beat as the road team in Week 0.

The UMass defense should have a strong showing at home. Already, UMass’ defense has a pair of pick-sixes, ranks 12th in fumble recoveries, 11th in turnovers gained, and 38th in third-down defense (13-for-39) through four games.

This is my People’s Parlay piece, which we try to win a half-unit on unless the odds are -175 or longer. I played the UMass ML at -160 odds. Go Minutemen!

Pick: UMass ML (Risk 1u)
*Odds provided by BetMGM

Join in the college football conversation Saturdays at 11AM ET. From sides to totals to props, get ready for the weekend of college football with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.