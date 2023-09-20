College Football Week 4 Best Bets: UMass vs New Mexico

Vaughn Dalzell shares his People’s Parlay piece for Week 4, the UMass Minuteman at home against the New Mexico Lobos.

New Mexico at UMass (-3): O/U 49.5

The UMass Minutemen are favorites for the first time this season and that is meaningful!

UMass beat New Mexico State 41-30 in Week 0 and will attempt to take over the state of New Mexico with a win against the Lobos.

The Minutemen have lost three-straight games, but narrowed the margins from 59-14 at Auburn, to 41-28 versus Miami (OH), and a 19-17 loss at Eastern Michigan last week.

UMass is due and a home win here would be huge for the program. The Lobos are 1-2 on the year with a win over FCS Tennessee State (56-10).

New Mexico lost 52-10 at Texas A&M and 27-17 at home to the same New Mexico State team last week that UMass already beat as the road team in Week 0.

The UMass defense should have a strong showing at home. Already, UMass’ defense has a pair of pick-sixes, ranks 12th in fumble recoveries, 11th in turnovers gained, and 38th in third-down defense (13-for-39) through four games.

This is my People’s Parlay piece, which we try to win a half-unit on unless the odds are -175 or longer. I played the UMass ML at -160 odds. Go Minutemen!

Pick: UMass ML (Risk 1u)

*Odds provided by BetMGM