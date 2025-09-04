No. 15 Michigan at No. 18 Oklahoma prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, key players, and stats

A couple of ranked teams looking to build off wins in Week 1 meet in Norman, Oklahoma as the 18th-ranked Sooners (1-0) host the 15th-ranked Michigan Wolverines (1-0) Saturday night.

Michigan doubled up New Mexico, 34-17, last weekend. Justice Haynes rushed for 159 yards and three scores (two in the first quarter) and Freshman Bryce Underwood completed 21 of 31 passes for 251 yards including one touchdown pass as the Wolverines rolled to a season-opening win. They take a step up in class this weekend when they line up against a Brent Venables’ Sooners squad that obliterated Illinois State, 35-3. Washington State transfer John Mateer threw for 392 yards and three touchdowns in leading Oklahoma to victory in his debut in the Crimson and Cream.

Game Details and How to watch Michigan at Oklahoma

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Time: 7:30P Eastern

Site: Memorial Stadium

City: Norman, OK

TV/Streaming: ABC

Game Odds for Michigan at Oklahoma

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Michigan Wolverines (+164), Oklahoma Sooners (-198)

Spread: Oklahoma -4.5 (-115)

Total: 45.5 points

Lets dive into each team and find a few bets for this blockbuster.

Oklahoma Sooners

Head Coach: Brent Venables

2024 Record: 6-7 (2-6 SEC)

Bowl/Playoff Appearance: Lost the Armed Forces Bowl 21-20 to Navy

2024 Offense Ranking: 75th

Offensive Returning Starters: 7

2024 Defense Ranking: 17th

Defensive Returning Starters: 7

Oklahoma enters the weekend 1-0 and, in the process, continue to put 2025 behind them. Looking to rebound from a disappointing 6–7 debut in the SEC and recapture the program’s traditional dominance, the Sooners opened the 2025 season leaving no doubt who the leader of the team was as John Mateer dominated in the win over Illinois State. In the process Mateer launched himself into the thick of the race for the Heisman (+1600 at DraftKings). The defense was the strength of the team a season ago, ranking 14th in EPA/Play and 12th in success rate (36%). With over 65% of total production returning - notably 71% on offense and 59% on defense - Oklahoma maintains a deep, experienced core to build around. The coaching staff, led by Brent Venables, also received an offseason boost with the addition of new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle Mateer’s OC at Washington State).

Oklahoma Sooners Offense

As mentioned, HC Brent Venables took drastic action after finishing the season ranked in the Bottom 15 in both yards per play and points per drive to bring in Wazzu OC Ben Arbuckle and QB John Mateer. The Sooners’ new signal-caller will be surrounded by an offense that returns 71% of their production from a season ago, including 111 OL starts. With Mateer under center and an experienced offensive line protecting him, there is little doubt Oklahoma has laid out a path to improve by a full touchdown per game from the 24 PPG they produced last year.

Oklahoma Sooner to Watch on Offense: QB John Mateer

Mateer delivered a strong 2024 campaign at Wazzu, completing 64.1% of his passes for 3,139 yards with 29 touchdowns against just 7 interceptions, averaging an impressive 9.0 yards per attempt. His overall offensive grade of 83.3 was bolstered by an 86.0 rushing grade, showcasing his dual-threat ability with 128 designed runs, 826 yards and touchdowns on the ground. Mateer’s 10.2 average depth of target and 72.9% adjusted completion rate reflect his ability to push the ball downfield while maintaining efficiency.

Oklahoma Sooners Defense

Defensively OU entered the season in much better shape than they did on offense. The Sooners ranked 6th in success rate allowed (36%), 5th in red zone TD rate (45%) and 9th in EPA/Play allowed. Oklahoma ranked Top 20 allowing 318 total yards per game with their front seven being the strength of the defense. They ranked 2nd in Rushing Success Rate. The secondary is where the Sooners were vulnerable on defense in 2024. Oklahoma ranked 112th in passing explosiveness allowed with 19.4% of passes going for 20+ yards against them.

Oklahoma Sooner to Watch on Defense: DE Mason Thomas

Thomas emerged as Oklahoma’s most disruptive edge presence in 2024, racking up 41 tackles, 18 havoc plays, 14.5 TFLs, and 9 sacks across 13 games. As a pass rusher, he generated 34 pressures on 232 rushes (14.7% pressure rate), with 8 created sacks and 2 forced fumbles, showcasing both consistency and finishing ability. His quick get-off (2.68s time-to-first pressure) and ability to create negative plays in the backfield made him a cornerstone of the Sooners’ defensive front.

Michigan Wolverines

Head Coach: Sherrone Moore (2nd year)

2024 Record: 8-5 (5-4 B10)

Bowl/Playoff Appearance: Defeated Alabama 19-13 in the ReliaQuest Bowl

2024 Offense Ranking: 91st

Offensive Returning Starters: 5

2024 Defense Ranking: 9th

Defensive Returning Starters: 7

Michigan opened the Bryce Underwood era with a 34-17 tune-up victory over New Mexico in Week 1. Despite the 17-point victory, this was a 27-17 game until Justice Haynes punched in a one-yard TD late in the fourth quarter. Though UM’s offense accrued 452 total yards (only averaged 286 YPG LY), they committed 8 penalties for 65 yards. UNM actually gained more first downs than the Wolverines for the afternoon (21-20). Underwood, though, looked comfortable, poised, and on-time in what was a positive overall performance for the freshman phenom.

The Michigan Wolverines’ Offense

Michigan’s 2024 offense cratered to 91st in SP+ and ranked 127th in yards per play (4.69), as the Wolverines produced the least explosive offense in the FBS—ranking 133rd in IsoPPP and 131st in 20+ yard play rate. They struggled to generate consistent success, finishing 102nd in overall success rate and 110th in marginal efficiency, while ranking dead last in adjusted net yards per attempt (5.7) and explosiveness on passing downs. Despite excellent offensive line discipline (9th in penalties per game), Michigan’s ultra-slow tempo and limited downfield passing game resulted in one of the least efficient and least threatening offenses in the Power Four. Enter Bryce Underwood and our Player to Watch on Offense for Michigan.

Michigan Wolverine To Watch on Offense: RB Justice Haynes

Haynes averaged nearly ten yards per carry in the season opener rushing the ball 16 times for 159 yards. As he did at Bama, the Junior showcased an explosive playmaking ability. Last year, Haynes carried the ball 79 times for 448 yards (5.67 YPC) and 7 touchdowns. While his 39.2% success rate was modest, he consistently generated chunk gains with 12.7% of carries going for 10+ yards without a single fumble.

The Michigan Wolverines’ Defense

Michigan’s 2024 defense was the backbone of the team, finishing 9th nationally in Defensive SP+ and ranking Top 25 in yards per play allowed (4.86, 15th) and rushing success rate (17th). The Wolverines thrived up front with a dominant defensive line havoc rate (12th) and elite tackling efficiency (6th), while holding opponents to a 48.9% red zone touchdown rate (15th) and the lowest air yards per completion in the nation (2nd). Though their pressure rate (11th) and zone coverage metrics were strong, one negative was the unit didn’t force many turnovers.

Michigan Wolverine to Watch on Defense: CB Jyaire Hill

As a sophomore, the corner made a monster impact last season with 35 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, an interception, to go along with 8 pass breakups, while also notching a sack and one pressure on limited blitz opportunities. In coverage, he was targeted 54 times and allowed just a 48.1% completion rate with 3 touchdowns and a 61.0 opposing QB rating.

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Eric Froton (@CFFroton): Jovantae Barnes UNDER 47.5 Total Yards

I hit both Bryce Underwood Under 15.5 Rushing Yards and Jordan Marshall Under 44.5 Rushing Yards at the Opening, but both of those lines have cratered since then. So instead i’m advocating on the Under 47.5 Rush+Receiving Yards on Oklahoma RB Jovantae Barnes. Cal transfer Jaydn Ott is expected to return after being held out last week and assume RB1 duties, while Barnes will have the unenviable task of trying to reach 48 total yards against this strong Michigan defensive front. I don’t think he can do it on 8-10 touches, which means I am going Under Barnes’ 47.5 total yardage prop.

