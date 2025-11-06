No. 7 BYU at No. 8 Texas Tech prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats

Game Details and How to watch BYU at Texas Tech

Date: Saturday, November 1st, 2025

Time: 12:00PM Eastern

Site: Jones AT&T Stadium

City: Lubbock, TX

TV/Streaming: ABC

Game Odds for BYU at Texas Tech

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Texas Tech Red Raiders (-360), BYU Cougars (+285)

Spread: Texas Tech -10 (-108)

Total: 52.5 points

Lets dive into each team and find a few bets for this blockbuster.

Brigham Young University Cougars

School: BYU

Head Coach: Kalani Sitake

2025 Record: 8-0

Offense Ranking: 25th

Defense Ranking: 16th

Strength of Schedule: 39th

Team Overview

BYU sits at 8-0 with a top-20 SP+ ranking (16th), powered by a balanced profile that features the 25th-ranked offense and 16th-ranked defense, though their second-order win total (6.2) suggests they slightly overperformed against @Iowa State (34% win expectancy) and @Colorado (29%). The Cougars are well coached on both sides of the ball, ranking 31st in offensive success rate and 33rd defensively, while generating a top-20 defensive points-per-drive mark (1.46) and an elite +10 turnover margin (4th nationally). Offensively, BYU marries efficiency with explosiveness—averaging 6.47 yards per play (28th) and ranking 22nd in rushing success rate—while posting 3.00 points per drive (21st) despite a slow tempo. With a major test looming this weekend at Texas Tech (+10 underdogs) but favored status in the final three—BYU holds a 38% chance to finish 11-1 and a realistic path to a New Year’s Six bid.

The BYU Cougars Offense

BYU’s offense ranks 25th in SP+ with a 46.3% success rate (31st) and 3.00 points per drive (21st) while still generating chunk gains at a top-50 explosiveness level. The rushing attack is the catalyst, ranking 22nd in rushing success rate and 23rd in yards per carry (5.7) with one of the nation’s best yards-after-contact profiles (14th). In the passing game, the Cougars average 7.6 yards per dropback (29th) with a 19.8% explosive completion rate (23rd), though their 61.2% completion rate (83rd) and high rate of throws behind the sticks (31% at ≤0 air yards) show occasional inconsistency. The offensive line has been a stabilizing force—allowing pressure on just 1.9% of dropbacks (24th)—and combined with a +10 turnover margin, BYU maximizes possessions despite a slower tempo (110th in seconds per play).

Player to Watch: QB Bear Bachmeier

Bear Bachmeier has played far better than his true freshman status indicates for BYU, completing 62.7% of his passes for 1,693 yards with an efficient 11–3 TD-INT ratio and a strong 78.9 Total QBR. He attacks downfield effectively with 13.4 yards per completion and 9.5 ANY/A, while keeping mistakes low and pressure manageable with just a 4.3% sack rate. On the ground, Bachmeier adds meaningful value with 447 rushing yards and 9 TDs, posting a 51.8% rushing success rate and generating a first down on over 35% of his carries. His ability to create explosives—19.2% of runs gain 10+ yards—and stay on schedule as both a passer and runner makes him the central engine of BYU’s undefeated start.

The BYU Cougars Defense

BYU’s defense ranks 16th in SP+, holding opponents to a 38.3% success rate (33rd) and just 1.46 points per drive (17th). The Cougars are especially strong situationally, ranking 13th in points allowed per scoring opportunity and 10th in red zone TD rate, consistently forcing field goals instead of touchdowns. They limit explosive plays well (5.0% of plays allowed go 20+ yards, 28th) and are elite against the pass, giving up only 5.2 yards per dropback (21st) with the 9th-best ANY/A allowed and the 7th-best EPA per dropback allowed. While the pass rush is average in sack rate (6.0%, 58th) their 35.6% pressure rate (33rd), strong DB havoc (7.2%, 35th), and a top-five turnover margin have helped fuel an 8-0 start despite a negative second-order win profile.

Player to Watch: LB Jack Kelly

Jack Kelly has been one of BYU’s most disruptive defensive playmakers from the inside linebacker spot, tallying 46 tackles in 7 games with a 79.3% tackle success rate. He leads the team in sacks with 5.0, contributing to 10 total havoc plays and 8.5 TFL, showing rare pass-rush impact for an ILB. As a blitzer, Kelly owns an elite 23.1% pressure rate on 39 rushes and has generated 5 sacks created with one forced fumble. While solid against the run with 6 run stops, his coverage has been more vulnerable, allowing 62.5% completions and a 43.2 defensive QBR when targeted.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

School: Texas Tech

Head Coach: Joey Maguire

2025 Record: 8-1

Offense Ranking: 25th

Defense Ranking: 16th

Strength of Schedule: 39th

Team Overview

Texas Tech is 8–1 (5–1 Big 12) and rated No. 4 in SP+ with the nation’s No. 9 offense and No. 8 defense, having logged blowout wins at Utah (34–10), at Houston (35–11) and 42–0 vs. Oklahoma State. Offensively they’re efficient and explosive—6.69 yards/play (20th) with 9.5% of snaps gaining 20+ yards (8th)—and they protect the QB exceptionally well (1.7% pressure rate, 14th), producing 3.01 points/drive (20th). The defense is elite across the board: No. 1 in EPA/play allowed, 4.10 yards/play (6th), 31.2% success rate (4th), top-10 versus both the run (EPA/rush No. 1) and the pass (passing success 8th; 4.6 yds/dropback 6th) with only 0.96 points/drive (4th). They win field position (offense 6th), dominate third downs on defense (31.7%), and pair that with strong turnover math (expected TO margin +7.5, 2nd), which is why SP+ projects them as the Big 12 favorite with the No. 1 average projected scoring margin (+24.5).

The Texas Tech Red Raiders Offense

Texas Tech’s offense is firing on all cylinders in 2025, emerging as one of the most complete and explosive attacks in the country. Under offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich, the Red Raiders rank top-20 nationally in yards per play (6.69), EPA per play (0.17), and marginal explosiveness (1.29), while operating at the 11th-fastest tempo in FBS. Their balance has been a key asset—ranking 28th in passing success rate (47.4%) and 43rd on the ground (46.1%)—and the offensive line has been elite, allowing pressure on just 1.7% of dropbacks, the third-lowest mark in the nation. With a deep, versatile receiving corps generating chunk gains on 20.7% of completions (17th nationally), Texas Tech consistently capitalizes on scoring opportunities, averaging 3.01 points per drive and pairing vertical explosiveness with finishing drive efficiency—making them one of the most dangerous playoff-ready offenses in the country.

Player To Watch: QB Behren Morton

Behren Morton has started seven games under center for the Red Raiders, throwing for 1,750 yards with a sharp 67.9% completion rate and an impressive 15-to-4 TD-INT ratio. His downfield efficiency pops on film and in the numbers, averaging 14.0 yards per completion and 10.2 adjusted net yards per attempt while delivering 8.7 yards per dropback. Morton’s success rate of 48.1% is solid, but what really sets him apart is his ability to maintain poise under pressure—absorbing sacks on 4.2% of attempts despite being pressured nearly 20% of the time. While he’s not a major threat on the ground with just 39 rushing yards and a 2.44 YPC, Morton’s command of the offense and explosive arm talent have been a stabilizing force for Texas Tech’s potent passing attack.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders Defense

Texas Tech’s defense has been one of the most disruptive units in the country, ranking 8th in SP+ and leading the nation in EPA/play allowed at -0.24. The Red Raiders thrive on early-down success, holding opponents to just a 31.2% success rate overall (4th nationally) and a paltry 38.3% on standard downs, while allowing just 4.10 yards per play (6th) and 0.96 points per drive (4th). Their defensive front has done an elite job limiting chunk plays on the ground, yielding only 3.5 yards per non-sack rush (11th) and leading the country in yards after contact allowed per carry (1.81), despite having just the 110th-ranked DL havoc rate thanks to a blitz-heavy approach that leans on linebackers and coverage rotations. Add in a +8 turnover margin (11th) and the nation’s second-lowest opponent finishing drives rate (3.52 pts per scoring opp), and it’s clear why Joey McGuire’s squad has become a legitimate Big 12 title contender on the back of this surgically effective stop unit.

Player To Watch: Edge David Bailey

David Bailey has been a game-wrecker off the edge after transferring over from Stanford in the offseason, posting a blistering 11.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and 18 total havoc plays through nine games. His 42 total pressures on 206 rush attempts translates to an elite 20.4% pressure rate, ranking among the most efficient edge rushers in the nation. Bailey has created 11 of those sacks himself and logged 40 first pressures with an average time-to-pressure of 2.70 seconds, proving to be the consistent first man to the quarterback snap after snap. He’s also forced two fumbles, drawn multiple penalties, and racked up three run stops, anchoring a Red Raiders front that leans heavily on his disruptive presence to generate chaos.

BYU and Texas Tech team stats, betting trends

BYU has won 10 of its last 11 on the road dating back to last season

BYU is 6-2 ATS this season

Texas Tech is 8-1 ATS this season

The Over is 7-3 in BYU’s last 10 road games dating back to last season

Rotoworld Best Bets

Eric Froton’s Best Bet:

BYU RB LJ Martin has been the engine of the BYU offense, rushing for 788 yards on 5.9 YPC with 5 touchdowns and a solid 78th% PFF overall grade. On a game-to-game basis, Martin has been excellent, up until their last game at Iowa State where he rushed just 5 times for 15 yards and departed with an injury while BYU was in a heavy chase script from the outset. He is listed as “probable” on the team’s depth chart, but it’s still anyone’s guess as to how healthy he will be on the road against Texas Tech’s stout run D that ranks 1st nationally in EPA/Play. With an uncertain health prognosis, i’m taking the Under on LJ Martin’s 68.5 Rushing Yards line.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between BYU and Texas Tech:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the BYU Cougars at

+10.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total

of 52.5.

