Wisconsin at No. 19 Alabama prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, key players, and stats

The Wisconsin Badgers (2-0) venture outside of the friendly confines of Camp Randall Stadium Saturday as they head to Tuscaloosa for a matchup with the No. 19 Crimson Tide of Alabama (1-1).

Following a season-opening loss to Florida State, the Tide rolled last weekend, 73-0, against UL Monroe. Ty Simpson threw for 226 yards, and three touchdowns and AK Dear turned five carries into 76 yards and a touchdown to pace the attack. Defensively, Bama allowed ULM just 148 total yards on the afternoon.

As noted, Wisconsin takes a step up in class this weekend. The Badgers have taken care of business in their first two games, though, allowing ten total points in wins over Miami (OH) and Middle Tennessee State. Last week against MTSU, QB Danny O’Neil was pressed into service when Billy Edwards went down with an injury, but the San Diego State transfer acquitted himself well completing 23 of 27 passes for 283 yards with three touchdowns.

Game Details and How to watch Alabama vs. Wisconsin

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Time: 12PM Eastern

Site: Bryant-Denny Stadium

City: Tuscaloosa, AL

TV/Streaming: ABC

Game Odds for Alabama vs. Wisconsin

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Alabama Crimson Tide (-1650), Wisconsin Badgers (+950)

Spread: Alabama -21 (-112)

Total: 46.5 points

Lets dive into the Tide and Badgers and find a few bets for this Big Ten / SEC collision.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Head Coach: Kalen DeBoer

2025 Record: 1-1

Offense Ranking: 5th

Defense Ranking: 7th

Strength of Schedule: 8th

Alabama suffered their now infamous Week 1 37-21 loss to Florida State, with the Tide posting just a 4% post-game win expectancy. It was as if FSU OC Gus Malzahn had former Auburn QB Nick Marshall back under center, with the Noles running 49 times for a staggering 230 yards and four touchdowns. In fact, QB Tommy Castellanos only had to throw 14 passes, completing 9 of them for 152 yards, as Florida State annihilated a beleaguered Alabama front-seven. It’s a strange time indeed where Alabama gets outrushed 230-to-87 by an ACC program that won two games last year.

The Alabama Crimson Tide Offense

The Alabama Crimson Tide offense features strong situational efficiency, ranking 15th nationally in down set conversion rate (85.0%) and converting 100% of their goal-to-go opportunities. The ground game has been uninspiring with a 43.5% rushing success rate (80th), but explosive plays are a strength as 8.5% of plays are gaining 20+ yards (34th). In the passing game the Tide are averaging a respectable 11.3 ANY/A (38th) despite QB Ty Simpson completing just 53.5% of his passes. Penalties (62.5 yards per game, 97th) and a porous offensive line (4.4% pressure rate, 120th) are red flags, but there’s still an avalanche of talent on this Alabama roster.

Alabama Player to Watch on Offense: WR Germie Bernard

Bernard is emerging as Alabama’s most explosive downfield threat, averaging a blistering 19.4 yards per reception and converting 90.9% of his catches into first downs. He’s caught 11 of his 17 targets for 213 yards and 2 TDs without a single drop, posting a healthy 64.7% catch rate and 12.5 yards per target. Operating out of the slot on 46% of his receptions, Bernard stretches defenses vertically with a team-high 13.4 air yards per target and 37% of his targets coming on deep routes.

The Alabama Crimson Tide Defense

The Alabama Crimson Tide defense ranks a solid 30th in overall success rate allowed (31.9%) but are still surrendering an elevated 4.69 yards per play (59th) and 1.41 points per drive (60th). Against the run, Bama has been dreadful, ranking 122nd in EPA/Rush and 112th in yards before contact. The pass defense has a penchant for giving up big plays, with the Tide ranking 123rd in yards per successful dropback (18.3) and 106th in completion rate allowed on passes with ≤0 air yards. However, they still rank a commendable 35th in passing success rate allowed and 42nd in EPA/dropback.

Alabama Player to Watch on Defense: CB Zabien Brown

The cornerback is making an early impact in Alabama’s secondary, earning a 69.6 PFF defensive grade while logging 65 total snaps—43 of them in run defense. Brown has been targeted 20 times in coverage but has allowed zero completions, holding opponents to a sparkling 0.1 defensive QBR. He also has run defense chops, as is evidenced by his 78.7 tackling grade and three solo tackles, making him one of the most efficient tackling corners in the SEC.

Wisconsin Badgers

Head Coach: Luke Fickell

2025 Record: 2-0

Offense Ranking: 66th

Defense Ranking: 17th

Strength of Schedule: 2nd

Wisconsin opened the season with a pair of convincing wins over G5 programs Miami (OH) and Middle Tennessee State, with Miami (OH) holding the Badgers to 17 points and 3.8 yards per carry. Their defense ranks top-15 nationally in yards per play allowed (11th), points per drive allowed (7th) and a sensational 6.0% interception rate (7th). Offensively the Badgers display balanced but limited explosiveness, ranking 61st in success rate and 63rd in EPA/play. However, an injury to starting quarterback Billy Edwards has thrust San Diego State transfer Danny O’Neil into a primary role and set back their passing game continuity, which needs to gel quickly if Wisconsin intends to upset the Tide.

The Wisconsin Badgers Offense

The Wisconsin Badgers offense ranks 61st in success rate and 63rd in EPA/play, suggesting a steady but unspectacular approach, with just 2.2 air yards per completion (98th) despite averaging 9.9 yards per target (29th). Red zone efficiency has been solid with 86% of RZ opportunities resulting in touchdowns. The Badgers have been notably disciplined thus far, committing just 20 yards of penalties per game (5th), but the offense’s lack of explosiveness (108th in 20+ yard play rate) is a major concern now that Wisconsin is entering Power Four conference play.

Wisconsin Badger to Watch on Offense: RB Dillin Jones

The true freshman has emerged as the Badgers’ lead back, logging 24 carries for 109 yards (4.54 YPC) and a touchdown through two games. While his raw efficiency sits near the national average, his 50.0% rushing success rate and 12.5% rate of runs gaining 10+ yards shows a dependable down-to-down contributor. Jones has also shown competence in the passing game, catching all 4 of his targets for 9 yards.

The Wisconsin Badgers Defense

Wisconsin’s defense has shown elite efficiency through two games, ranking 7th nationally in EPA/play allowed (-0.30) and 11th in yards per play (3.58), while holding opponents to a 34.0% success rate (39th). The run defense has been stout, placing 7th in yards per rush allowed (2.1) and 15th in stuff rate (28.6%), with an especially impressive 1.41 yards allowed after contact per carry, ranking 10th nationally. Despite struggling to generate turnovers (121st in expected TO rate), the pass defense has been equally strong, allowing just 3.9 yards per dropback (18th) and a Raw QBR of 25.4 (6th). On a per-play basis Wisconsin has been superb, but they need to continue that level of play against P4 competition.

Wisconsin Badger to Watch on Defense: Edge Mason Reiger

Reiger has emerged as Wisconsin’s most dominant defensive lineman through two games, earning an elite 90.3 overall PFF defensive grade. He’s been a force off the edge with 25 pass-rush snaps, producing 4 hurries, 4 stops, and 0 missed tackles while notching an outstanding 86.7 pass-rush grade. Reiger’s well-rounded production also includes a 77.4 tackling grade and a 78.9 run-defense grade, anchoring the Badgers’ front with disruptive efficiency and consistency.

Wisconsin Badgers at Alabama Crimson Tide team stats, betting trends

Alabama won 9 of its 13 games last season

Alabama is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games as a home favorite

5 of Wisconsin’s last 6 road games have gone over the Total



Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Eric Froton (@CFFroton): Dillin Jones OVER 36.5 Rushing Yards

Alabama gave up 230 yards on the ground to Florida State, with the Crimson Tide ranking 122nd in EPA/Rush and 112th in yards before contact. I expect the Badgers to attempt to run the ball and keep backup neophyte quarterback Danny O’Neil from having to press too much in the passing game, which could lead to game-changing turnovers. With Jones set at a very reasonable 36.5 Rushing Yards, I’m taking an Over position on him.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between Badgers and Crimson Tide:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Wisconsin Badgers at +21.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 46.5.

