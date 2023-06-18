Irad Ortiz Jr. rides 5 winners at Belmont Park

NEW YORK -- Irad Ortiz Jr. rode five winners at Belmont Park, including the $200,000 Bed o’ Roses.

Three of Ortiz Jr.'s winners are trained by Chad Brown, including Goodnight Olive who won by a neck in the Bed o’ Roses. He also won the first and eighth races for the trainer.

Ortiz Jr. won the second for Kelly Breen and the fifth for Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher.

Ortiz Jr., a four-time Eclipse Award-winning rider, is nearing 200 wins this year, including 25 wins in graded stakes races. He leads the jockeys’ standings at the spring-summer meet with 43 victories.

“It’s a lot of hard work,” he said. “All I do right now is work and go home and rest and come back and ride again. I feel blessed to be in this position.”