Angels at Dodgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 16

It’s Friday, May 16 and the Angels (17-25) are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers (29-15). Jack Kochanowicz is slated to take the mound for the Angels against Dustin May for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers put up 19 runs en route to a 19-3 win over the Athletics last night in a series where Los Angeles scored 29 runs (28 in the last two). Shohei Ohtani homered twice to tie for the MLB’s home run leader.

The Dodgers are 8-5 since May started, while the Angels have gone 5-8. The Angels lost the past two games to the Padres by six combined runs and dropped five of the past seven.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Angels at Dodgers

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Time: 10:10 PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: FDSNW, SNLA, MLBN

Odds for the Angels at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Angels (+242), Dodgers (-302)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Angels at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for May 16, 2025: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Dustin May

Angels: Jack Kochanowicz, (2-5, 5.23 ERA)

Last outing: 5.2 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Dodgers: Dustin May, (1-3, 4.08 ERA)

Last outing: 6.2 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Angels and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Angels and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Angels at Dodgers

The Dodgers have won their last 6 home games with Dustin May as starting pitcher

Dustin May has an ERA of 5.56 in his last 5 starts on the mound

The Dodgers have covered in 4 of their last 5 home games with Dustin May as starting pitcher to return 4.09 units

