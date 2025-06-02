Angels at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 2

It’s Monday, June 2, and the Angels (26-32) are in Boston to take on the Red Sox (29-32). Tyler Anderson is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Richard Fitts for Boston.

Yesterday, the Red Sox picked up the win against the Atlanta Braves. It was a game that saw all of the action in the first inning. The Red Sox took a 3-1 lead into the second inning and held on to win 3-1.

Garrett Crochet was phenomenal. He struck out 12 batters in 7.0 innings and only gave up one run on five hits.

The Angels lost 4-2 yesterday against the Cleveland Guardians. After dropping the series to the Guardians, the Angels have now lost three series in a row.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Angels at Red Sox

Date: Monday, June 2, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: NESN, FanDuel Sports Network West

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Angels at the Red Sox

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Angels (+127), Red Sox (-152)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Angels at Red Sox

Pitching matchup for June 2, 2025: Tyler Anderson vs. Richard Fitts

Angels: Tyler Anderson, (2-2, 3.39 ERA)

Last outing (New York Yankess, 5/27): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Red Sox: Richard Fitts, (0-2, 2.70 ERA)

Last outing (Milwaukee Brewers, 5/27): 3.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Angels at Red Sox

The Angels have lost 4 of their last 5 games

Each of the Angels’ last 3 road games with the Red Sox have stayed under the Total

The total has gone under in 3 of their last 10 Red Sox games

The total has gone under in 3 of their last 10 Angels games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Angels and the Red Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Angels and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Red Sox on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: