Angels at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 8

Its Friday, August 8 and the Angels (55-60) are in Detroit to open a series against the Tigers (66-50).

Kyle Hendricks is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Tarik Skubal for Detroit.

Winners of just two of their last six games, the Tigers turn to their ace, Skubal, as they open a series against Mike Trout and co. Despite their recent struggles, Detroit is still up six games in the American League Central and are just two games behind Toronto for the best record in the American League. The Angels have flirted with having a decent season but are teetering again having dropped to six games out in the Wild Card race.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Angels at Tigers

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: FDSNW, FDSNDT

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Angels at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Angels (+257), Tigers (-324)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Angels at Tigers

Pitching matchup for August 8, 2025: Kyle Hendricks vs. Tarik Skubal

Angels: Kyle Hendricks (6-8, 4.59 ERA)

Last outing: August 2 at White Sox - 1.80 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Tigers: Tarik Skubal (11-3, 2.18 ERA)

Last outing: August 2 at Philadelphia - 3.86 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 10 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Angels at Tigers

At home this season the Tigers have won 13 of 24 games following a defeat

Each of the Angels’ last 4 road games with the Tigers have stayed under the Total

The Angels have covered the Run Line in 5 of their last 6 road games against the Tigers

Tarik Skubal has struck out a minimum of 7 hitters in each of his last 3 starts

has struck out a minimum of 7 hitters in each of his last 3 starts Mike Trout is enjoying a modest 6-game hitting streak (7-22)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Angels and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Angels and the Tigers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: