Betting the series opener between the Blue Jays and Mets

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he’s betting Justin Verlander ‘s strikeout prop in the series opener between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets.

Justin Verlander makes his sixth start of the season when he welcomes the Toronto Blue Jays to town.

The 40-year-old has recorded a tough start to the season at 2-2 and a 4.80 ERA over five stars. Verlander has 22 strikeouts to six walks, but permitted five home runs, 16 earned runs and 27 hits over 30.0 innings of work (.237 OBA).

Over the last seven games, the Blue Jays have the lowest amount of strikeouts in the league at 28 over five games and the fifth-fewest strikeouts over the past 15 days (18.7 K%).

In his last 10 meetings versus Toronto, Verlander has hit five or fewer strikeouts in eight of those contests (80%). Verlander is 6-2 (75%) to the Under 5.5 strikeouts in the past eight against Toronto and 4-1 to the Under on the season (80%). Verlander is posting career-lows in K% and whiff%, plus hard hit % through five starts.

The veteran is coming off his worst start of the season. Verlander allowed nine hits and six earned runs over 5.0 innings against the Rockies at Coors Field. He only struck out two and walked one. Toronto will be a challenging opponent to sit down six-plus times.

I played Verlander Under 5.5 Ks at -110 odds and would go out to -130. DraftKings has a boost that pushed this prop to +117 for me.

Pick: Justin Verlander Under 5.5 Strikeouts (1u)

