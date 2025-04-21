Blue Jays at Astros prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 21

Its Monday, April 21 and the Blue Jays (12-10) are in Houston to open a series against the Astros (10-11).

Kevin Gausman is slated to take the mound for Toronto against Hunter Brown for Houston.

The Astros fell short of a weekend sweep of the San Diego Padres yesterday falling 3-2. Jake Meyers picked up a couple hits for Houston in the loss.

Toronto lost both games over the weekend to Seattle. Yesterday the Mariners blasted the Jays 8-3. Cal Raleigh and Rowdy Tellez each went yard for Seattle.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at Astros

Date: Monday, April 21, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Minute Maid Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: SNI, SCHN

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Astros

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Blue Jays (+118), Astros (-139)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Astros

Pitching matchup for April 21, 2025: Kevin Gausman vs. Hunter Brown

Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (2-1, 2.49 ERA)

Last outing: 4/15 vs. Atlanta - 6IP, 2ER, 6H, 0BB, 6Ks Astros: Hunter Brown (2-1, 1.50 ERA)

Last outing: 4/15 @ St. Louis - 6IP, 0ER, 4H, 2BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Astros

The Astros have won 4 of their last 5 home series against the Blue Jays

Jake Meyers is 8 for his last 18 (.444) and is hitting .305 for the season

is 8 for his last 18 (.444) and is hitting .305 for the season The Astros’ last 3 home games with Hunter Brown as the starter have gone under the Total

as the starter have gone under the Total Cam Smith is riding a modest 3-game hitting streak (4-11) to raise his avewrage for the season to .232

is riding a modest 3-game hitting streak (4-11) to raise his avewrage for the season to .232 The Astros have covered the Run Line in their last 5 games against the Blue Jays

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Blue Jays and the Astros

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Astros:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

