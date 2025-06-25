Blue Jays at Guardians prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for June 25

Its Wednesday, June 25 and the Blue Jays (42-36) are in Cleveland to take on the Guardians (39-38).

Max Scherzer is slated to take the mound for Toronto against Gavin Williams for Cleveland.

Toronto took the first game of this series 10-6 last night. George Springer’s grand slam in the top of the eighth inning proved to be the difference in the game. The blast was one of fourteen hits for the Jays on the night. Lane Thomas ripped a three-run shot for the Guardians in the loss.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at Guardians

Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: Sportsnet, CLEG

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Blue Jays (-112), Guardians (-107)

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Guardians

Pitching matchup for June 25, 2025: Max Scherzer vs. Gavin Williams

Blue Jays: Max Scherzer (0-0, 6.00 ERA)

Last outing: This is Scherzer’s 1st start since being activated off the 60-day disabled list (thumb) Guardians: Gavin Williams (5-3, 3.58 ERA)

Last outing: 6/19 at San Francisco - 6IP, 0ER, 2H, 3BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Guardians

The Blue Jays have won 4 of their last 5 on the road against American League teams

Each of the last 3 games between the Blue Jays and the Guardians have gone over the Total

The Blue Jays have covered the Run Line in 4 of their last 5 matchups against the Guardians

Jose Ramirez saw his modest 5-game hitting streak snapped last night (0-5)

saw his modest 5-game hitting streak snapped last night (0-5) Bo Bichette has hit in 4 straight games (7-20)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Blue Jays and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Blue Jays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

