Blue Jays at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 22

It’s Friday, August 22 and the Blue Jays (74-54) are in Miami to take on the Marlins (60-67). Shane Bieber is slated to take the mound for Toronto against Miami who has yet to announce their starter.

Both teams are coming off a day of rest for the first meeting of the season between the Blue Jays and Marlins. Miami is 3-9 over the last 12 games, while Toronto is 6-6 in the same span.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at Marlins

Date: Friday, August 22, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: LoanDepot Park

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: Sportsnet, FDSNFL, MLBN

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Marlins

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Blue Jays (-164), Marlins (+138)

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Marlins

Pitching matchup for August 22, 2025: Shane Bieber vs. TBA

Blue Jays: Shane Bieber, (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 9 Strikeouts Marlins: TBA

vs. TBA

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Blue Jays and the Marlins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Blue Jays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Marlins

Toronto is 6-4 in the last 10 games

Toronto is 1-3 in the last 4 games

Miami is 3-9 over the last 12 games

The Blue Jays have won 6 of their last 8 games at the Marlins

The Over is 7-2-1 in the Blue Jays’ last 10 road games

The Marlins have covered in their last 3 games against the Blue Jays

