Blue Jays at Red Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 7

Its Monday, April 7 and the Blue Jays (5-5) are in Boston to take on the Red Sox (6-4).

Easton Lucas is slated to take the mound for Toronto against Richard Fitts for Boston.

Boston’s offense was rolling in a three-game sweep of the Cardinals over the weekend. Alex Bregman had four hits and six RBIs and Rafael Devers had four hits to pace the attack in Sunday’s 18-7 win.

Toronto limps into Boston after being swept by the Mets. Sunday, Jays’ pitchers gave up just two runs, but it was not good enough as the Jays fell 2-1. Toronto managed just four hits on the afternoon.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at Red Sox

Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: SportsNet Now, NESN

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Red Sox

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Blue Jays (+113), Red Sox (-133)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Red Sox

Pitching matchup for April 7, 2025: Easton Lucas vs. Richard Fitts

Blue Jays: Easton Lucas (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last outing: 4/2 vs. Washington - 5IP, 1H, 0ER, 2BB, 3Ks Red Sox: Richard Fitts (0-1, 4.50 ERA)

Last outing: 3/30 at Texas - 6IP, 3ER, 6H, 0BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Red Sox

The Red Sox have won 5 straight games

The Blue Jays’ last 7 games have stayed UNDER the Game Total

Toronto is 7-3 on the Run Line this season

After seeing their Game Totals cash to the UNDER in their first four games, the Red Sox games have gone 4-1-1 to the OVER.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Blue Jays and the Red Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Red Sox on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Red Sox at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

