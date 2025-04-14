Braves at Blue Jays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 14

Its Monday, April 14 and the Braves (4-11) are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays (9-7).

Grant Holmes is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against Easton Lucas for Toronto.

Atlanta lost two of three in Tampa against the Rays this weekend. Tampa smashed the Braves 8-3 yesterday. Toronto split their two-game set with the Orioles winning 7-6 yesterday in ten innings. Myles Straw had the game-winning hit in the tenth for Toronto.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Blue Jays

Date: Monday, April 14, 2025

Time: 7:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: FDSNSO, Sportsnet

Odds for the Braves at the Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Braves (-109), Blue Jays (-110)

Spread: Blue Jays 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for April 14, 2025: Grant Holmes vs. Easton Lucas

Braves: Grant Holmes (0-1, 4.00 ERA)

Last outing: 4/9 vs. Philadelphia - 4IP, 0ER, 3H, 4BB, 6Ks Blue Jays: Easton Lucas (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last outing: 4/8 at Boston - 5.1IP, 0ER, 3H, 1BB, 8Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Blue Jays

The Jays are 13-3 on the Run Line this season

The Braves are 6-9-1 on the Run Line this season

The Under is 17-9-3 for the Blue Jays’ and the Braves’ games combined this season

The Blue Jays are up 3.59 units on the Run Line in their last 5 home games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Braves and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Braves at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

