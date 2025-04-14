Braves at Blue Jays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 14

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers
Rockies at Dodgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 14
nbc_sx_450recapv2_250412.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Foxborough, Chase Sexton wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2025 PGA Championship - Course Scenics
When and where are the 2025 men’s golf majors?

Top Clips

nbc_pft_chiefs_250414.jpg
KC reportedly volunteers to play every Christmas
nbc_pft_draft_250414.jpg
Players whose legacy will benefit most from SB win
nbc_pft_saintsdraftneeds_250414.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: New Orleans Saints

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers
Rockies at Dodgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 14
nbc_sx_450recapv2_250412.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Foxborough, Chase Sexton wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2025 PGA Championship - Course Scenics
When and where are the 2025 men’s golf majors?

Top Clips

nbc_pft_chiefs_250414.jpg
KC reportedly volunteers to play every Christmas
nbc_pft_draft_250414.jpg
Players whose legacy will benefit most from SB win
nbc_pft_saintsdraftneeds_250414.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: New Orleans Saints

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Braves at Blue Jays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 14

  
Published April 14, 2025 10:18 AM

Its Monday, April 14 and the Braves (4-11) are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays (9-7).

Grant Holmes is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against Easton Lucas for Toronto.

Atlanta lost two of three in Tampa against the Rays this weekend. Tampa smashed the Braves 8-3 yesterday. Toronto split their two-game set with the Orioles winning 7-6 yesterday in ten innings. Myles Straw had the game-winning hit in the tenth for Toronto.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Blue Jays

  • Date: Monday, April 14, 2025
  • Time: 7:07PM EST
  • Site: Rogers Centre
  • City: Toronto, ON
  • Network/Streaming: FDSNSO, Sportsnet

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Braves at the Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Monday:

  • Moneyline: Braves (-109), Blue Jays (-110)
  • Spread: Blue Jays 1.5
  • Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Blue Jays

  • Pitching matchup for April 14, 2025: Grant Holmes vs. Easton Lucas
    • Braves: Grant Holmes (0-1, 4.00 ERA)
      Last outing: 4/9 vs. Philadelphia - 4IP, 0ER, 3H, 4BB, 6Ks
    • Blue Jays: Easton Lucas (2-0, 0.00 ERA)
      Last outing: 4/8 at Boston - 5.1IP, 0ER, 3H, 1BB, 8Ks

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Blue Jays

  • The Jays are 13-3 on the Run Line this season
  • The Braves are 6-9-1 on the Run Line this season
  • The Under is 17-9-3 for the Blue Jays’ and the Braves’ games combined this season
  • The Blue Jays are up 3.59 units on the Run Line in their last 5 home games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Braves and the Blue Jays:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Braves at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)
Mentions
1000x1000-BTE-white.jpg NBC Sports Bet Staff Atlanta Braves Primary Logo Atlanta Braves Toronto Blue Jays Primary Logo Toronto Blue Jays