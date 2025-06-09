Braves at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 9

It’s Monday, June 9 and the Braves (27-37) are in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers (35-31). Chris Sale is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against Aaron Civale for Milwaukee.

After winning eight straight, Milwaukee is 2-3 in the last five games and coming off a series loss to San Diego. The Brewers were outscored 6-4 over the three-game series.

Atlanta is on a seven-game losing streak and dropped eight of the past nine entering this contest. The Braves have lost six consecutive series as well.

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Brewers

Date: Monday, June 9, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: FDSNSUN, NESN

Odds for the Braves at the Brewers

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Braves (-183), Brewers (+152)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Brewers

Pitching matchup for June 9, 2025: Chris Sale vs. Aaron Civale

Braves: Chris Sale, (3-4, 2.93 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 10 Strikeouts Brewers: Aaron Civale, (1-1, 5.19 ERA)

Last outing: 5.1 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Brewers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Braves and the Brewers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Brewers

The Brewers have won 8 of their last 10 home games against teams with losing records

The Under is 4-1 in the Brewers’ last 5 matchups against National League teams

The Braves have failed to cover in their last 3 games against the Brewers

Atlanta is 0-7 on the ML in the last 7 games

