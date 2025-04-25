Braves at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for April 25

It’s Friday, April 25 and the Braves (10-14) are in Phoenix to take on the Diamondbacks (14-11). Chris Sale is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against Zac Gallen for Arizona.

Atlanta has won five of the last six games and had a day off yesterday, while Arizona lost four of the past six contests. The Diamondbacks dropped the last two games in extra innings against Tampa Bay in a two-day span.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Diamondbacks

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Time: 9:40 PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: FDSNSO, ARID, MLBN

Odds for the Braves at the Diamondbacks

Moneyline: Braves (-121), Diamondbacks (+102)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for the Braves at Diamondbacks

Pitching matchup for April 25, 2025: Chris Sale vs. Zac Gallen

Braves: Chris Sale, (0-2, 6.17 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen, (1-3, 5.60 ERA)

Last outing: 4.1 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Braves to win outright:

“The Atlanta offense and team in general has gotten back on track with five wins in the past six games. The Braves had an off day yesterday to get the bullpen some rest and that is probably one of the reasons they are road favorites in Game 1. Zac Gallen has also allowed four homers in the past three games and this Braves offense is cooking, so I lean toward the Atlanta ML at -135 odds.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Braves and the Diamondbacks:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona Diamondbacks at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Diamondbacks

Betting the Diamondbacks on the Money Line last season profited 1.06 units when Zac Gallen started at home

The Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen has an ERA of 5.65 and a WHIP of 1.46 when starting this season

With Zac Gallen as the opener, the Diamondbacks returned a 1.25-unit profit on the Run Line at home last season

