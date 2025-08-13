Braves at Mets Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 13

It’s Wednesday, August 13 and the Braves (51-68) are in Queens to take on the Mets (64-55). Carlos Carrasco is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against David Peterson for New York.

New York took game two of the series, 13-5 in a thriller that included Pete Alonso breaking the Mets all-time home run record with 253 for his career. That win snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Mets and marks a 2-11 mark over the past 13 games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Mets

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: FDSNSO, SNY, FS1

Odds for the Braves at the Mets

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Braves (+163), Mets (-196)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Mets

Pitching matchup for August 13, 2025: Carlos Carrasco vs. David Peterson

Braves: Carlos Carrasco, (2-2, 5.91 ERA)

Last outing: 9.53 ERA, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 9 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Mets: David Peterson, (7-5, 2.98 ERA)

Last outing: 6.00 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Braves and the Mets:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Braves at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Mets

The Mets are 1-7 in the last 8 games and 2-11 in the past 13

Atlanta is 3-1 in the last 4 games

Atlanta is 2-8 in the last 10 games

The Mets have won 3 straight divisional matchups

The Under is 20-11-1 in the Braves’ divisional matchups this season

The Mets have covered the Run Line in 3 straight matchups against the Braves

