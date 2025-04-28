Braves at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 28

Its Monday, April 28 and the Braves (12-15) are in Denver to take on the Rockies (4-23). Bryce Elder is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against Ryan Feltner for Colorado.

Yesterday Spencer Schwellenbach took the mound in a losing effort for the Braves. He pitched 6.0 innings, gave up seven hits, three earned runs, and struck out six batters. Despite losing the game 6-4, they won the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1.

The Colorado Rockies lost 8-1 against the Cincinnati Reds. Bradley Blalock was on the mound for the Rockies. He pitched 4.0 innings and gave up six runs on seven hits. The Rockies have now lost five straight games.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Rockies

Date: Monday, April 28, 2025

Time: 8:40PM EST

Site: Coors Field

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: Rockies.TV, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Odds for the Braves at the Rockies

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Braves (-179), Rockies (+148)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Rockies

Pitching matchup for April 28, 2025: Bryce Elder vs. Ryan Feltner

Braves: Bryce Elder , (0-1, 5.57 ERA)

Last outing (vs St Louis Cardinals, 4/23): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Rockies: Ryan Feltner , (0-1, 3.86 ERA)

Last outing (vs Kansas City Royals, 4/22): 7.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Rockies

The Rockies have lost 9 of their last 10 games

The Under is 12-5 in the Rockies’ matchups against National League teams this season



Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Rockies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Braves and the Rockies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 10.0.

