Braves at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 29

Its Tuesday, April 29 and the Braves (13-15) are in Denver to take on the Rockies (4-24). The pitcher for Atlanta is undecided at the moment, but Germán Márquez is slated to take the mound for Colorado.

The Braves beat the Rockies 6-3 last night. Bryce Elder picked up the win for the Braves. He pitched 6.0 innings, and gave up three runs from five hits, and struck out four batters.

Ryan Feltner pitched innings and gave up five runs on 10 hits.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Rockies

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Time: 8:40PM EST

Site: Coors Field

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: Rockies.TV, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Braves at the Rockies

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Braves (-193), Rockies (+161)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Rockies

Pitching matchup for April 29, 2025: Unknown vs. Germán Márquez

Braves: Pitcher Unknown

Rockies: Germán Márquez , (0-4, 9.30 ERA)

Last outing (Kansas City Royals, 4/24): 4.0 Innings Pitched, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts



Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Rockies

The Rockies have lost 9 of their last 10 games

The Under has cashed in 5 of the Rockies’ last 6 games with German Marquez starting

The Braves have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.98 units

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Rockies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Braves and the Rockies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 10.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: