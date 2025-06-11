Cubs at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 11

It’s Wednesday, June 11 and the Cubs (41-26) are in Philadelphia to take on the Phillies (38-29). Ben Brown is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Jesús Luzardo for Philadelphia.

Chicago evened the series up 1-1 yesterday with an 8-4 victory to send Philadelphia back into the loss column. The Phillies have lost 10 of the last 12 games, 6 of the past 7 and three straight when Luzardo pitches. The Cubs are 2-3 in the previous five games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Phillies

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Time: 1:05PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: MARQ, NBCSP, MLBN

Odds for the Cubs at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Cubs (+105), Phillies (-125)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Phillies

Pitching matchup for June 11, 2025: Ben Brown vs. Jesús Luzardo

Cubs: Ben Brown, (3-4, 5.37 ERA)

Last outing: 7.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 7 Strikeouts Phillies: Jesús Luzardo, (5-2, 4.46 ERA)

Last outing: 2.1 Innings Pitched, 8 Earned Runs Allowed, 9 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cubs and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Cubs and the Phillies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Cubs at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Phillies

The Phillies have lost 3 straight when Jesus Luzardo pitches (8-5 overall)

pitches (8-5 overall) The Cubs are 7-6 when Ben Brown pitches

pitches The Phillies have lost 4 of their last 5 games

The Under is 30-25 in the Phillies’ matchups against National League teams this season

The Phillies have failed to cover the Run Line in 5 of their last 6 games

