Cubs vs Padres Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 27

The Cubs (17-11) 10-game winning streak was snapped against the Dodgers and after coming off two straight losses, Chicago heads to San Diego (18-9) for a three-game series versus the Padres.

San Diego is 13-3 over the last 16 games and 5-3 in the past eight as the heaters started to cool down. The Padres lost its last game, 12-7, versus the Diamondbacks. San Diego has scored 23 runs in the last three games, but surrendered 24.

Chicago lost its last two games, 12-4 and 6-0, which came after scoring five or more runs in five straight. The Cubs have the second-most walks (26), batting .305 (3rd), and have 12 home runs (tied 3rd) over the last seven days (six games).

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Cubs at Padres



Date: Monday, April 27 2026

Time: 9:40 PM EST

Site: Petco Park

City: San Diego, CA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Cubs at the Padres

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: San Diego Padres (-115), Chicago Cubs (-105)

Spread: Padres +1.5 (-182), Cubs -1.5 (+150)

Total: 7.5

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Padres



Monday’s pitching matchup (April 27): Randy Vasquez vs. Matthew Boyd



Padres: Randy Vasquez

2026 stats: 28.2 IP, 2-0, 1.88 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 30 Ks, 8 BB



Cubs: Matthew Boyd

2026 Stats: 14.0 IP, 1-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 22 Ks, 3 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!



The Cubs’ Moises Ballesteros is hitting .397 with 23 hits and 40 total bases over 58 at-bats

is hitting .397 with 23 hits and 40 total bases over 58 at-bats The Cubs’ Michael Busch is hitting .214 with 22 hits and 25 strikeouts over 103 at-bats

is hitting .214 with 22 hits and 25 strikeouts over 103 at-bats The Padres’ Xander Bogaerts is hitting .278 with 27 hits and 41 total bases over 97 at-bats

is hitting .278 with 27 hits and 41 total bases over 97 at-bats The Padres’ Jake Croneworth is hitting .155 with 13 hits and 20 strikeouts over 84 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Padres



The Cubs are 14-14 ATS this season

The Padres are 17-10 ATS this season, ranking fourth-best

The Cubs are 17-10-1 to the Over this season, ranking sixth-best

The Padres are 15-11-1 to the Under this season, ranking second-best

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cubs and the Padres

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Padres and the Cubs.



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cubs at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 7.5

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