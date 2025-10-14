Dodgers at Brewers - NLCS Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats

Blake Snell was the story in Game 1 of the National League Championship series between the Dodgers and the Brewers Monday night. The 2023 Cy Young winner threw eight shutout innings allowing just one hit while striking out a postseason career high ten as Los Angeles took the opener, 2-1.

Freddie Freeman launched a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning. Mookie Betts drew a bases loaded walk off of Abner Uribe in the ninth. That base on balls proved pivotal as the Brewers scored in the bottom of the ninth and then loaded the bases with two outs. Milwaukee, though, could not plate the tying run as Blake Treinen struck out Brice Turang to end the threat.

Snell has now started three playoff games for the Dodgers this postseason – all series openers - and won each. He made his postseason debut with the Dodgers on September 30 taking the mound for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against Cincinnati. He struck out 9 while allowing four hits and two runs over six innings in a 10-5 win. Next, he opened the NLDS for LA last Monday with seven innings of one-hit, shutout ball with nine strikeouts in a 4-3 win over the Phillies. Snell has now pitched 21 innings and allowed a mere six hits and two runs while striking out 28 this postseason.

Game 2 is Tuesday night with Yoshinobu Yamamoto taking the mound for Los Angeles against Freddy Peralta for Milwaukee.

Lets dive into the numbers behind the storylines of Game 2 of the NLCS between the Dodgers and the Brewers.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Brewers - NLCS Game 2

Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Time: 8:08PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: TBS

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Dodgers at the Brewers - NLCS Game 2

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-119), Milwaukee Brewers (-102)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+152)

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Brewers - NLCS Game 2

Pitching matchup for October 14, 2025: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Freddy Peralta



vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49 ERA)

Last Game: 10/8 vs. Philadelphia – 4IP, 3ER, 6H, 1 BB, 2Ks

Yamamoto has started 2 playoff games this postseason and allowed 3 earned runs on 10 hits over 10.2 innings while striking out 11



(12-8, 2.49 ERA) Last Game: 10/8 vs. Philadelphia – 4IP, 3ER, 6H, 1 BB, 2Ks Yamamoto has started 2 playoff games this postseason and allowed 3 earned runs on 10 hits over 10.2 innings while striking out 11 Freddy Peralta (17-6, 2.70 ERA)

Last Game: 10/9 at Cubs – 4IP, 3ER, 3H, 2BB, 6Ks

Peralta started two games in the Divisional Series against the Cubs and allowed 5 earned runs on 7 hits with 15 strikeouts over 9.2 innings



Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Brewers - NLCS Game 2

Shohei Ohtani is 3-10 (.300) with 2 HRs in his career against Freddy Peralta

is 3-10 (.300) with 2 HRs in his career against Freddie Freeman is 6-26 (.231) with 1 HR in his career against Peralta

is 6-26 (.231) with 1 HR in his career against Peralta Mookie Betts is 1-12 (.083) with his lone hit being a home run in his career against Peralta

is 1-12 (.083) with his lone hit being a home run in his career against Peralta The Brewers as a team have had just 9 ABs against Yoshinobu Yamamoto but are 4-7 (.571) with 2 BBs in those plate appearances

but are 4-7 (.571) with 2 BBs in those plate appearances Yoshinobu Yamamoto has zero strikeouts in his career against the Brewers

has zero strikeouts in his career against the Brewers Shohei Ohtani is 0-11 in his last 3 games and just 1-20 in his last 5 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s NLCS Game 2 between the Dodgers and the Brewers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Dodgers and the Brewers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play ATS.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: