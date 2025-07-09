Dodgers at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 9

It’s Wednesday, July 9 and the Dodgers (56-37) are in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers (52-40). Tyler Glasnow is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Jose Quintana for Milwaukee.

Milwaukee won the second game of the series 3-1 to extend Los Angeles’ losing streak to a season long five games. Jacob Misiorowski earned another win and a career-high 12 strikeouts as the Dodgers have been held to two runs in this series.

Glasnow gets his first start since April 27 as the Dodgers attempt to avoid being swept in back to back series. Glasnow allowed two or fewer earned runs in four out of five starts this year.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Brewers

Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Time: 2:10PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: SNLA, FDSNWI, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Dodgers at the Brewers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Dodgers (-159), Brewers (+134)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Brewers

Pitching matchup for July 9, 2025: Tyler Glasnow vs. Jose Quintana

Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow, (1-0, 4.50 ERA)

Last outing: 1.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 0 Strikeouts Brewers: Jose Quintana, (6-3, 3.44 ERA)

Last outing: 5.1 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Brewers

Rotoworld Best Bet Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) thinks it’s the last time to get involved with Jacob Misiorowski for NL ROY:

“After earning his fourth win in five starts and a career-high 12 strikeouts to one walk and one earned run on Shohei Ohtani (first at-bat of the game) — the cat is out of the bag and his odds are +100 to -185 to win NL Rookie of the Year.

Misiorowski is the clear bet and will be a dynamic second half weapon for Milwaukee. I played 1 unit on -110 last week and 2 units on +100 this morning. If you’ve followed a month ago, we have +1100 for a 0.5 unit as well, so I am committed. All in all, I have 3.6 units risked to win 8.5 units on Misiorowski to win NL ROY.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Dodgers and the Brewers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Brewers

The Dodgers are 3-2 in Glasnow’s starts

The Dodgers have lost five consecutive games, which is a season long

The Brewers have won 4 of their last 5 home games against National League teams

The Over is 50-40-3 in Dodgers’ games this season

The Brewers are showing a profit of 1.89 units on the Run Line in their last 5 games at American Family Field

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: