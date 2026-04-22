Dodgers vs Giants Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 22

The San Francisco Giants (10-13) took Game 1 of its series, 3-1, versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (16-7). Los Angeles is now 1-3 over the last four games.

San Francisco is now 4-1 in the past five games and heating up. The Giants are batting .278 over the last seven days, which ranks fifth-best and the pitching staff fourth with a 2.49 ERA. San Francisco has outscored its opponents 23-15 over the last five games.

Los Angeles still ranks atop of the MLB in batting average (.298) over the last five games despite being 2-3 in that span. The Dodgers amid their worst losing skid of the season and a chance for their first series loss. Los Angeles is 2-1 on the season with Shohei Ohtani pitching and scored 15 combined runs in those three games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Giants



Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Time: 9:45 PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Dodgers at the Giants

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-207), San Francisco Giants (+169)

Spread: Giants +1.5 (+104), Dodgers -1.5 (-126)

Total: 8.0

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Giants



Wednesday’s pitching matchup (April 22): Shohei Ohtani vs. Tyler Mahle



Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani

2026 stats: 18.0 IP, 2-0, 0.50 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 18 Ks, 6 BB



Giants: Tyler Mahle

2026 Stats: 18.2 IP, 0-3, 7.23 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, 21 Ks, 12 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!



The Giants’ Luis Arraez is hitting .302 with 26 hits and 31 total bases over 86 at-bats

is hitting .302 with 26 hits and 31 total bases over 86 at-bats The Giants’ Harrison Bader is hitting .115 with 6 hits and 17 strikeouts over 52 at-bats

is hitting .115 with 6 hits and 17 strikeouts over 52 at-bats The Dodgers’ Andy Pages is hitting .366 with 30 hits and 49 total bases over 82 at-bats

is hitting .366 with 30 hits and 49 total bases over 82 at-bats The Dodgers’ Alex Freeland is hitting .207 with 12 hits and 22 strikeouts over 58 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Giants



The Giants are 11-9-3 ATS this season

The Dodgers are 12-11 ATS this season

The Giants are 10-10-3 to the Over this season

The Dodgers are 12-11 to the Under this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Giants

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Dodgers and the Giants.



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dodgers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Over on the Game Total of 8.0

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