Giants at Pirates prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 6

Its Wednesday, August 6 and the Giants (57-57) are in Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates (49-65) in the finale of their three-game series.

Robbie Ray is slated to take the mound for San Francisco against Andrew Heaney for Pittsburgh.

The Giants evened the series at a game apiece with an 8-1 win last night. Every player in the San Francisco lineup picked up at least one hit as the offense cranked out 11 hits. Logan Webb allowed just one run over six innings to earn his tenth win of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Giants at Pirates

Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Time: 12:35PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: NBCSBA, SNP

Odds for the Giants at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Giants (-155), Pirates (+129)

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Pirates

Pitching matchup for August 6, 2025: Robbie Ray vs. Andrew Heaney

Giants: Robbie Ray (9-5, 2.85 ERA)

Last outing: August 1 at Mets - 1.29 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Pirates: Andrew Heaney (5-9, 4.89 ERA)

Last outing: August 1 at Colorado - 8.10 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 1 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Pirates

The Pirates have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games

The Giants’ last 4 games have gone over the Total

The Pirates are up 2.37 units on the Run Line in their last 5 games at PNC Park

Robbie Ray has struck out 5 or more hitters in 4 of his last 6 starts

has struck out 5 or more hitters in 4 of his last 6 starts Rafael Devers is 6-21 (.286) in his last 5 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Giants and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

