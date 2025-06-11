Giants at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 11

Its Wednesday, June 11 and the Giants (39-28) are in Denver to take on the Rockies (12-54).

Robbie Ray is slated to take the mound for San Francisco against Kyle Freeland for Colorado.

The Giants won the series opener last night with a four-run rally in the ninth inning to win, 6-5. Casey Schmitt sparked the rally in the final frame with his first home run of the season. Camilo Doval closed out the game for his tenth save of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Giants at Rockies

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Time: 8:40PM EST

Site: Coors Field

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: NBCSBA, COLR

Odds for the Giants at the Rockies

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Giants (-237), Rockies (+194)

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Rockies

Pitching matchup for June 11, 2025: Robbie Ray vs. Kyle Freeland

Giants: Robbie Ray (8-1, 2.44 ERA)

Last outing: 6/5 vs. San Diego - 7IP, 2ER, 4H, 1BB, 9Ks Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-8, 5.19 ERA)

Last outing: 6/4 at Miami - 6.1IP, 0ER, 4H, 0BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Rockies

The Giants have won 3 straight against NL West teams

With Kyle Freeland on the mound, 6 of the Rockies’ last 8 home games have gone over the Total

The Giants have failed to cover the Run Line in 5 straight road games against the Rockies

Ryan McMahon is riding a 4-game hitting streak (6-14)

is riding a 4-game hitting streak (6-14) Robbie Ray has struck out at least 7 in each of his last 4 starts

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Giants and the Rockies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Francisco Giants on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 10.0.

