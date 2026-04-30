Giants vs Phillies Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 30

The Phillies and Giants meet in a doubleheader on Thursday after Wednesday’s game was postponed. Philadelphia listed Andrew Painter as the starter for Game 2, while San Francisco hasn’t announced who will be on the mound.

Philadelphia won the series opener on Tuesday 7-0, which gives the Phillies a 2-1 mark in their last three games. The Phillies fired their manager and looking to make ground over the next two weeks. With the Giants, Marlins, Athletics, and Rockies, they have the schedule to string together some wins.

San Francisco is 6-6 on the road this season and has the fourth-best batting average at .256 with the fourth-fewest home runs (11). The Giants had two hits in Tuesday’s series opener. The Giants and Phillies are tied up on the season at 2-2 entering today’s doubleheader.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Giants at Phillies



Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Time: 5:35 PM EST

Site: Citizen Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Giants at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Philadelphia Phillies (-156), San Francisco Giants (+129)

Spread: Giants +1.5 (-181), Phillies -1.5 (+149)

Total: 7.0

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Phillies



Thursdays Game 2 pitching matchup (April 30): Andrew Painter vs. TBA



Phillies: Andrew Painter

2026 stats: 24.0 IP, 1-2, 5.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 21 Ks, 6 BB



Giants: TBA

2026 Stats:

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!



The Giants’ Luis Arraez is hitting .315 with 34 hits and 41 total bases over 108 at-bats

is hitting .315 with 34 hits and 41 total bases over 108 at-bats The Giants’ Patrick Bailey is hitting .143 with 10 hits and 17 strikeouts over 70 at-bats

is hitting .143 with 10 hits and 17 strikeouts over 70 at-bats The Phillies’ Bryce Harper is hitting .269 with 29 hits and 55 total bases over 108 at-bats

is hitting .269 with 29 hits and 55 total bases over 108 at-bats The Phillies’ Alec Bohm is hitting .157 with 16 hits and 22 strikeouts over 102 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Phillies



The Phillies are an MLB-worst 6-23 ATS

The Giants are 11-18 ATS this season

The Phillies are 14-13-2 ATS this season

The Padres are 13-13-3 on the total

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Giants

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game two between the Giants and the Phillies.



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phillies at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Over on the Game Total of 7.0

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