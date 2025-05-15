Guardians at Reds prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 16

The battle for bragging rights in Ohio is renewed Friday when the Cleveland Guardians (25-18) travel to Cincinnati to take on the Reds (21-24).

Tanner Bibee is slated to take the mound for Cleveland against Brady Singer for Cincinnati.

The Reds were 7-1 winners Thursday against the White Sox. Elly De La Cruz and Will Benson combined to go 4-7 with two home runs and four RBIs to pace the attack.

The Guardians were off Thursday. They took two of three earlier this week against the Brewers. The two wins were each shutouts. Cleveland now has six shutouts on the season which puts them tied atop the American League in that category with the Kansas City Royals.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Guardians at Reds

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Great American Ball Park

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: CLEG, FDSNOH

Odds for the Guardians at the Reds

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Guardians (-116), Reds (-102)

Spread: Guardians -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at Reds

Pitching matchup for May 16, 2025: Tanner Bibee vs. Brady Singer

Guardians: Tanner Bibee (3-3, 3.80 ERA)

Last outing: 5/10 vs. Philadelphia - 7IP, 1ER, 5H, 0BB, 3Ks Reds: Brady Singer (4-2, 4.97 ERA)

Last outing: 5/10 at Houston - 2.1IP, 7ER, 9H, 1BB, 1K

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians at Reds

The Guardians have won 4 of their last 5 road games against teams with losing records

8 of the Reds’ last 9 games with the Guardians have stayed under the Total

When the Guardians have had a rest advantage, they have covered the Run Line in 8 of their last 10 games

Elly De La Cruz was 3-8 (.375) in Chicago’s 1-game series against the White Sox

was 3-8 (.375) in Chicago’s 1-game series against the White Sox Steven Kwan is 5-16 (.313) over his last 4 games

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s game between the Guardians and the Reds

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Guardians and the Reds:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Guardians on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Reds at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

