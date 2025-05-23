Guardians at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 23

It’s Friday, May 23, and the Guardians (27-22) are in Detroit to take on the Tigers (33-18). Slade Cecconi is slated to take the mound for Cleveland against Jackson Jobe for Detroit.

Cleveland won the first game in this series, 7-0, as Detroit was shut out for the first time in 27 games. Detroit is 7-3 over the last 10 games, while Cleveland has won back-to-back games after losing five straight.

Game details & how to watch Guardians at Tigers

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Time: 7:10 PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: CLEG, FDSNDT

Odds for the Guardians at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Guardians (+115), Tigers (-136)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at Tigers

Pitching matchup for May 23, 2025: Slade Cecconi vs. Jackson Jobe

Guardians: Slade Cecconi, (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts Tigers: Jackson Jobe, (4-0, 4.12 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Guardians and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Guardians and the Tigers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians at Tigers

The Tigers have won 12 of 18 games following a defeat

6 of the Guardians’ last 8 matchups against AL Central teams have gone under the Total

The Tigers have failed to cover the Run Line in 7 of their last 9 home games

