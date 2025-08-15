Mariners at Mets Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 15

It’s Friday, August 15 and the Mariners (67-55) are in Queens to take on the Mets (64-57). Luis Castillo is slated to take the mound for Seattle against Sean Manaea for New York.

The Mets won the series opener over the Braves, but it was all Atlanta the next two games. New York is now 1-9 over the last 10 games and 2-13 in the previous 15 for the worst record over that stretch in all of baseball.

Seattle lost its last two games to Baltimore, which snapped an eight-game winning streak. Over the last 13 games, Seattle has won 10 of those contests.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Mets

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: RSNW, SNY, MLBN

Odds for the Mariners at the Mets

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Mariners (+100), Mets (-120)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mariners at Mets

Pitching matchup for August 15, 2025: Luis Castillo vs. Sean Manaea

Mariners: Luis Castillo, (8-6, 3.19 ERA)

Last outing: 2.57 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Mets: Sean Manaea, (1-1, 4.33 ERA)

Last outing: 9.00 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mariners and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Mariners and the Mets:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Seattle Mariners at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at Mets

New York is 1-9 in the last 10 games

New York is 2-13 in the last 15 games

The Mariners have won 5 of their last 7 games against the Mets

The Under has cashed in the Mariners’ last 3 games

The Mets have covered the Run Line in 3 straight home games against the Mariners

