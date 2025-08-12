Mariners at Orioles prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for August 12

Its Tuesday, August 12 and the Mariners (66-53) are in Baltimore to open a series against the Orioles (53-65).

George Kirby is slated to take the mound for Seattle against Dean Kremer for Baltimore.

Only the Milwaukee Brewers are hotter than the Seattle Mariners. Winners of their last seven games, Seattle has pulled atop the Wild Card standings and within one game of the AMerican League West-leading Houston Astros.

With just three wins in their last ten games, the Orioles sit comfortably in last place in the American League East. Only the Athletics (637), the Nationals (648), and the Rockies (768) have surrendered more runs this season than the O’s.

Lets dive into the series opener and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Orioles

Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Time: 6:35PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: RSNW, MASN

Odds for the Mariners at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Mariners (-155), Orioles (+130)

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mariners at Orioles

Pitching matchup for August 12, 2025: George Kirby vs. Dean Kremer

Mariners: George Kirby (7-5, 4.04 ERA)

Last outing: August 6 vs. White Sox - 3.00 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 9 Strikeouts Orioles: Dean Kremer (8-8, 4.35 ERA)

Last outing: August 5 at Philadelphia - 6.00 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at Orioles

The Mariners are riding a 7-game winning streak

Each of the last 3 games between the Mariners and the Orioles have stayed under the Total

The Orioles have covered the Run Line in 9 of their last 11 games against the Mariners

Cal Raleigh has homered in three straight games

has homered in three straight games Randy Arozarena is riding a modest 4-game hitting streak (6-17)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mariners and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Mariners and the Orioles:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Seattle Mariners on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

