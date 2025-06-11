Marlins at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 11

It’s Wednesday, June 11 and the Marlins (25-40) are in Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates (27-41). Cal Quantrill is slated to take the mound for Miami against Bailey Falter for Pittsburgh.

Miami won the second game of the series yesterday, 3-2, surviving two solo eighth inning homers from Pittsburgh. The loss snapped a season-long four game winning streak for the Pirates. The Marlins are now 2-7 in the last nine games.

Game details & how to watch Marlins at Pirates

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Time: 12:35PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: FDSNFL, SNP

Odds for the Marlins at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Marlins (+126), Pirates (-152)

Spread: Pirates -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Marlins at Pirates

Pitching matchup for June 11, 2025: Cal Quantrill vs. Bailey Falter

Marlins: Cal Quantrill, (3-6, 5.63 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 2 Strikeouts Pirates: Bailey Falter, (4-3, 3.49 ERA)

Last outing: 3.2 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 2Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Marlins and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Oneil Cruz to record a stolen base:

“Oneil Cruz leads the MLB in stolen bases at 23 and is the favorite across all sports books to steal a base today at +115 to +125 odds. Cruz was the favorite yesterday at +155, but homered instead of stealing a base, so I will take my chances today against the Marlins.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Marlins and the Pirates:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Pittsburgh Pirates on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins at Pirates

The Pirates have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against NL East teams

The Under is 29-19-4 in the Pirates’ matchups against National League teams this season

The Marlins have covered in 4 of their last 5 on the road, profiting 1.84 units

