Mets at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 5

It’s Thursday, June 5 and the Mets (39-23) are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers (37-25). David Peterson is slated to take the mound for New York against Landon Knack for Los Angeles.

The Mets earned another victory over the Dodgers yesterday, 6-1, giving New York the season edge 4-2 with today being the final matchup. New York is 5-1 over the last six games and 9-2 in the past 11 outings.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Dodgers

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Time: 4:10PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: SNY, SNLA, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Mets at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Mets (+106), Dodgers (-124)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for June 5, 2025: David Peterson vs. Landon Knack

Mets: David Peterson, (4-2, 2.69 ERA)

Last outing: 5.2 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Run Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 5 Strikeouts Dodgers: Landon Knack, (3-2, 4.59 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Run Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Mets and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Mets at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Dodgers

The Mets have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against NL West teams

The Under is 4-1 in the Dodgers’ last 5 matchups against National League teams

The Dodgers have failed to cover the Run Line in 5 of their last 7 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: