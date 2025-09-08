Mets at Phillies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for September 8

Division rivals New York (76-66) and Philadelphia (83-59) begin a four-game series beginning tonight at Citizens Bank Park.

Rookie phenom Nolan McLean is slated to take the mound for New York looking for his fifth straight win against veteran Aaron Nola for Philadelphia.

With the Phillies leading the National League East by seven games, the division crown is no longer up for grabs. This is a vital series, though, for the Mets as their lead for the final Wild Card spot is just four games over San Francisco and Cincinnati.

Philadelphia has won seven of their last ten to all but clinch the division. Kyle Schwarber leads the Phils’ attack with 49 home runs and 120 RBIs. The Mets have lost two in a row and are just 4-6 in their last ten. Juan Soto leads the team with 38 home runs and Pete Alonso has 113 RBIs to pace the attack.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Phillies

Date: Monday, September 8, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: SNY, NBCSP, MLBN

Odds for the Mets at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Mets (-126), Phillies (+104)

Spread: Philadelphia +1.5 (-163)

Total: 9 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Phillies

Pitching matchup for September 8, 2025: Nolan McLean vs. Aaron Nola

Mets: Nolan McLean , (4-0, 1.37 ERA)

Last outing: September 2 at Detroit, 6IP, 2ER, 3H, 3BB, and 7Ks Phillies: Aaron Nola , (3-8, 6.78 ERA)

Last outing: September 3 at Milwaukee, 6 ER, 6H, 2BB, and 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Phillies

The Over has cashed in the Phillies’ last 6 home games against the Mets with Aaron Nola on the mound

on the mound With Aaron Nola on the bump, the Phillies have covered in 4 straight NL East games

on the bump, the Phillies have covered in 4 straight NL East games The Phillies have won outright 4 of their last 5 NL East home games with Aaron Nola on the mound

on the mound Nolan McLean has struck out at least 6 in each of his 4 starts

has struck out at least 6 in each of his 4 starts Juan Soto is 10-23 (.435) in September

is 10-23 (.435) in September Bryce Harper is 5-25 (.200) with 2 HRs in September

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Mets and the Phillies:



Moneyline: Rotoworld is leaning towards a play on the Mets on the ML

Spread: Rotoworld is recommending a play on the Phillies getting 1.5 runs

Total: Rotoworld is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 9 runs

