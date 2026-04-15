Mets vs Dodgers Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 15

The New York Mets (7-11) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (13-4) meet up on MLB TV for the final matchup of a three-game series in Los Angeles. The Dodgers won 2-1 yesterday and 4-0 on Monday.

New York is now on a seven-game losing streak and has been outscored 36-10 over that span. In the last seven days, the Mets rank 28th in batting average (.174) with the second-fewest walks (9), while the pitching staff owns a 5.02 ERA (17th) and the most strikeouts tossed (55).

Los Angeles is 4-1 over the past five games and 9-2 in the last 11 outings. The Dodgers’ pitching rotation has the fifth-best ERA (3.26) and the offense has the best batting average (.279) with the most home runs (29). The Dodgers are 1-1 in Ohtani’s starts this season with a 4-1 win and 4-3 loss.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Dodgers



Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Time: 10:00 PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Mets at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-219), New York Mets (+179)

Spread: Mets +1.5 (-115), Dodgers -1.5 (-105)

Total: 8.0

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Dodgers

Monday’s pitching matchup (April 13): Clay Holmes vs. Shohei Ohtani



Mets: Clay Holmes

2026 stats: 18.0 IP, 2-1, 1.50 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 12 Ks, 8 BB



Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani

2026 Stats: 12.0 IP, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 8 Ks, 4 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!



The Mets’ Luis Robert Jr. is hitting .259 with 15 hits and 20 total bases over 54 at-bats

is hitting .259 with 15 hits and 20 total bases over 54 at-bats The Mets’ Francisco Lindor is hitting .194 with 14 hits and 14 strikeouts over 72 at-bats

is hitting .194 with 14 hits and 14 strikeouts over 72 at-bats The Dodgers’ Andy Pages is hitting .397 with 25 hits and 44 total bases over 63 at-bats

is hitting .397 with 25 hits and 44 total bases over 63 at-bats The Dodgers’ Alex Freeland is hitting .190 with eight hits and 14 strikeouts over 42 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Dodgers



The Mets 6-12 ATS this season

The Dodgers are 10-7 ATS this season

The Mets are 7-9-2 to the Over this season

The Dodgers are 8-9 to the Over this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Dodgers and the Mets.



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dodgers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Over on the Game Total of 8.0

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