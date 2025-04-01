MLB futures betting 2025: Odds, expert picks, predictions including Aaron Judge AL home run leader

After dropping a handful of best bets for the futures market ahead of Opening Day, here is another player prop in the futures market worth adding to your bet slip.

Aaron Judge to lead the MLB in home runs (+130)

One of my earliest blunders was thinking Aaron Judge wouldn’t win the MVP. Oh, how wrong I’ll probably be!

The only thing standing between Judge and another MVP trophy is, quite simply, his health. A freak injury could throw a wrench into what promises to be an incredible season. But with odds sitting at -110 to -130, that ship has pretty much sailed on betting Judge for MVP. The value is gone.

Instead, let’s get a little creative. Forget MVP, let’s talk about Judge leading the league in home runs. After all, the man’s a monster. Last season, he crushed 58 bombs, and in 2022, he set a career-high with 62. And guess what? That record could fall this season.

Judge has been absolutely on fire to start the year, launching 4 homers and racking up 11 RBIs in just 3 games. He’s not just hot, he’s scorching. As the Yankees make headlines with their offensive fireworks, don’t be surprised if other teams start following suit. New York just laid a smackdown on the Brewers, sweeping them in a 3-game series with a jaw-dropping 36-14 scoreline. Sure, Judge is wielding last season’s bat, but let’s be real—it’s mostly him, not the bat.

Now, I’m not going all-in on Judge at +130. I’ve got a little taste of the action on Juan Soto (+2800) and Yordan Alvarez (+2000) to lead the league in homers. But with Judge’s scorching start, I’d be crazy not to get involved before the odds shift from +130 to -130. Get in now, folks.

Pick: Aaron Judge to lead the MLB in home runs (2u)

