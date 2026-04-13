Nationals at Pirates Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 13

The Washington Nationals (7-8) travel to PNC Park to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (9-6) in the first of a four-game series.

Pittsburgh is 8-2 in the last 10 games and earned their second road series victory over an NL Central opponent, which is more than they had last year (one). The Pirates had one of the worst offenses in the MLB last year, but are 11th in batting average (.238), tied eighth in home runs (16), and 10th in walks (63).

Washington is riding a three-game winning streak, which is the longest of the season. The Nationals are 6-3 on the road and lost two of three road games by one run. Washington’s offense has the fourth-best batting average (.274), tied for firth-most home runs (17), and the fourth-most hits (144).

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Nationals at Pirates



Date: Monday, April 13, 2026

Time: 6:40 PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Nationals at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Washington Nationals (+184), Pittsburgh Pirates (-226)

Spread: Nationals +1.5 (-122), Pirates -1.5 (+102)

Total: 7.5

Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Pirates



Monday’s pitching matchup (April 13): Cade Cavalli vs. Paul Skenes



Natoinals: Cade Cavalli

2026 stats: 14.1 IP, 0-0, 2.51 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 11 Ks, 9 BB



Pirates: Paul Skenes

2026 Stats: 12.0 IP, 2-1, 5.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 12 Ks, 6 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!



The Nationals’ James Wood is hitting .274 with 17 hits, 38 total bases, and five home runs over 62 at-bats

is hitting .274 with 17 hits, 38 total bases, and five home runs over 62 at-bats The Nationals’ Nasim Nunez is hitting .200 with nine hits and 12 strikeouts over 45 at-bats

is hitting .200 with nine hits and 12 strikeouts over 45 at-bats The Pirates’ Oneil Cruz is hitting .339 with 20 hits, 39 total bases, and six stolen bases over 59 at-bats

is hitting .339 with 20 hits, 39 total bases, and six stolen bases over 59 at-bats The Pirates’ Marcell Ozuna is hitting .070 with three hits, 12 strikeouts, and five walks over 43 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Pirates



The Nationals 10-5 ATS this season

The Pirates are 10-5 ATS this season

The Nationals are 11-4 to the Over this season

The Pirates are 9-6 to the Over this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Nationals and the Pirates

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Nationals and the Pirates.

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Pirates on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pirates at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 7.5

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

