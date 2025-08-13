Nationals at Royals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 13

It’s Wednesday, August 13 and the Nationals (47-72) are in Kansas City to take on the Royals (60-60). Jake Irvin is slated to take the mound for Washington against Seth Lugo for Kansas City.

The Royals chase of the three-game sweep over the Nationals continues after Kansas City took game two, 8-5. Kansas City is now 3-1 in the past four games and 4-2 in the previous six, while Washington is in a slide at 3-10 over the last 13 contests.

A win and sweep in favor of the Royals would put Kansas City above .500 for the first time since they were 34-33 (now 60-60).

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nationals at Royals

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Time: 2:10PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: MASN2, FDSNKC

Odds for the Nationals at the Royals

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Nationals (+152), Royals (-183)

Spread: Royals -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Royals

Pitching matchup for August 13, 2025: Jake Irvin vs. Seth Lugo

Nationals: Jake Irvin, (8-7, 4.90 ERA)

Last outing: 5.06 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Royals: Seth Lugo, (8-6, 3.46 ERA)

Last outing: 15.75 ERA, 7 Earned Runs Allowed, 9 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 1 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Nationals and the Royals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Nationals and the Royals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Kansas City Royals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Royals

Washington is 0-2 in the last 2 games

Washington is 3-10 in the last 13 games

The Royals have won 7 of their last 9 games at home

The Nationals’ last 3 games versus the Royals have gone over the Total

The Royals have covered the Run Line in 5 of their last 6 matchups against the Nationals

